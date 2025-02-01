Bae of Bengal: Journey through Bengal’s heart

Known for its subtle yet intricate flavours, Bengali cuisine revolves around mustard-infused delicacies, fresh river fish, and a variety of sweets. Hyderabadis witnessed the same surge of flavours at the food pop-up, Bae of Bengal, specially curated by Chef Gaurav Sircar at Kanak, Trident in Madhapur.

The carefully crafted menu featured an array of traditional Bengali dishes, each telling a story of heritage and culinary finesse. Beyond food, the event captured the essence of Bengal through music, décor, and hospitality. Servers dressed in traditional attire and music playing in the background transported us to the City of Joy.

Food for soul

We were welcomed with an array of appetizers from their Tuk-Tak menu (small plates), including Aam Kasundi Channar Paturi, Lake Kali Bari – Aloo Dom Phuchka, Victoria Vada and Posto Narkel Boda. The Aam Kasundi Channar Paturi was filled with the subtle taste of kasundi without overpowering the channa. The famous Aloo Dum Phuchka and Victoria Vada were delicious. For non-vegetarian lovers, we were served Chingri Chop, Kucho Chingri Paturi, Moghlai Porotha, and Chottogram Bhuna Mangsho Chop. For us, the star of the appetizers was Chottogram Bhuna Mangsho Chop, which was full of flavour and bite.