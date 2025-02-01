Cyberabad police launch 'Traffic Pulse' for real-time updates on congestion, diversions

HYDERABAD: Traffic police have launched a website — Cyberabad Traffic Pulse — for real-time traffic updates to ease the traffic woes of commuters within the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty said the Traffic Pulse system will send timely alerts to people on WhatsApp, Google RCS, and Flash SMS in real time. These alerts will be regarding traffic congestion, accidents, restrictions/diversions, road closures, VIP movements and event advisories.

He urged people to subscribe to https://cyberabadtrafficpulse.telangana.gov.in/ and select the routes after registering their phone numbers with the website. “Cyberabad Traffic Pulse provides advance alerts on scheduled events, planned traffic diversions and traffic restrictions, allowing people to plan travel with ease and avoid hurdles,” Avinash said.

A release issued on Friday stated that existing online services lack information about the reasons for disruptions and realistic timelines for restoring normalcy. “Cyberabad Traffic Pulse bridges this gap with timely and accurate details over message alerts thereby ensuring that you have realistic updates on traffic movements,” it read.

An official said citizens can engage with the police to share feedback or improvement ideas at contact number 87126 63636.