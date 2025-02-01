Korika: One sweet bite at a time

Desserts hold a special place in our lives. Every bite is a moment of indulgence, evoking the essence of love — whether it’s caramel, chocolate, or berry. These rich flavours fuel our cravings, making desserts irresistible. When we visit a fancy restaurant, we’re often treated to trendy pour-over desserts that add to the experience. But what if you could enjoy these indulgent treats at home? Thanks to Korika, a cloud kitchen dessert concept founded by G Niharika, that dream has become a reality. CE spoke with Niharika to learn more about this sweet venture.
When asked about the inspiration behind Korika and her passion for baking, Niharika shares, “Growing up in Hyderabad, I was always passionate about movies and food. Like many people here, food and cinema were integral parts of my life. After completing my MBA in New York, I returned to Hyderabad and started working in film marketing. My career began with doing marketing for Baahubali 2 about seven years ago. But eventually, I realised it was time to pursue my other passion — food.”
That’s when she transitioned into the F&B industry. She adds, “I wanted to enter the dessert space because while there are patisseries and places serving great desserts, there was nothing that offered a true dessert experience at home. I wanted to create a dessert that would offer a sinful indulgence — a fresh, delightful experience every time you opened the box. That’s how Korika came to life.”
When asked about the name, Niharika explains, “Korika means ‘desire’ in Telugu. And in the end, dessert is all about desire. You eat it with passion, and that first spoonful brings you happiness and a ‘wow’ feeling. Korika felt like the perfect name.”
As for the desserts available at Korika, Niharika shares, “We wanted to keep our menu simple and focus on perfecting each item. We didn’t want a cluttered menu with too many options. Currently, we offer four types of cookies, four types of brownies, and two types of cakes. We also feature seasonal items like Strawberry Cheesecake. We offer both egg and eggless options. Our cookies include Almond, Shortbread, Chocolate Chip, and Brookie (a mix of cookie and brownie).”
The Almond and Shortbread cookies are eggless. As for brownies, Korika offers Classic Chocolate, Coffee, Red Velvet, and Honeycomb Brownies, which are unique to us in Hyderabad. “People love pairing the Honeycomb Brownie with Hazelnut Sauce and the Coffee Brownie with Caramel Sauce,” Niharika states.
They also have cakes like old-school Chocolate Cake, old-school Vanilla Cake, and Cheesecake, all served with a variety of sauces — white chocolate, chocolate, caramel, pistachio, hazelnut, and custard.
When it comes to availability, Niharika says, “We’re available on Swiggy and Instagram. Just send us a message, and we’ll get your order to you as quickly as possible. We’re based out of Madhapur and offer flight packaging for those who want to take our desserts abroad. None of our sauces contain eggs. Looking ahead, we plan to expand with a kitchen in Kompally and Sainikpuri and eventually expand across India.”