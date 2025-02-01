Korika: One sweet bite at a time

Desserts hold a special place in our lives. Every bite is a moment of indulgence, evoking the essence of love — whether it’s caramel, chocolate, or berry. These rich flavours fuel our cravings, making desserts irresistible. When we visit a fancy restaurant, we’re often treated to trendy pour-over desserts that add to the experience. But what if you could enjoy these indulgent treats at home? Thanks to Korika, a cloud kitchen dessert concept founded by G Niharika, that dream has become a reality. CE spoke with Niharika to learn more about this sweet venture.

When asked about the inspiration behind Korika and her passion for baking, Niharika shares, “Growing up in Hyderabad, I was always passionate about movies and food. Like many people here, food and cinema were integral parts of my life. After completing my MBA in New York, I returned to Hyderabad and started working in film marketing. My career began with doing marketing for Baahubali 2 about seven years ago. But eventually, I realised it was time to pursue my other passion — food.”

That’s when she transitioned into the F&B industry. She adds, “I wanted to enter the dessert space because while there are patisseries and places serving great desserts, there was nothing that offered a true dessert experience at home. I wanted to create a dessert that would offer a sinful indulgence — a fresh, delightful experience every time you opened the box. That’s how Korika came to life.”