The Bougainvillea in Jubilee Hills serves diverse global dishes in a pet-friendly, relaxing setting

HYDERABAD: It’s the sort of place where the aromas give you warm hugs, the flavours make your palate dance with joy, and the ambience — with beautiful greenery, resplendent flowers, and ample natural light — puts you into a state of relaxation. Could there be any better way to bond with yourself and your loved ones? The Bougainvillea, nestled in Jubilee Hills, is a haven of deliciousness. While devouring some delights there, CE spoke to co-founder Aparna Gorrepati, who took us through the culinary experience of the restaurant.

Aparna said that the name itself oozes nostalgia. “We call it The Bougainvillea because of how most houses here have bougainvilleas, those beautiful pink and white-coloured flowers — every Hyderabadi will relate to it,” she expressed, adding that they were clear about not choosing a particular cuisine to specialise in.

“When we go out as a family to eat, each person craves for something different. So, we thought of going global — you have Asian, Indian, Continental, Tandoor and Grills,” the co-founder said.

This, Aparna said, is what makes the place unique. She added, “You don’t have to go to 10 different places to eat what you desire. When you come to The Bougainvillea, you are spoiled for choice — be it beverages, food, or desserts, you have it all. The best part is that each time you come, there is always something new to try.”

Indeed, what doesn’t this place serve? From 8 am to 11 am on weekends, The Bougainvillea also serves sumptuous breakfast dishes. “We offer Indian and English breakfasts. We do not have idli and dosa but you can tuck into pav and keema, puri and bhaji, and more,” she notes, further adding that the restaurant has started a new hi-tea segment, where they serve Irani Chai with samosas and lukhmi.”