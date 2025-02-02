Women who spent seven days with mother’s body attempt suicide

HYDERABAD: Police suspect that the two women -- Ashwini (25) and Ravali (22) -- who spent over a week with the body of their mother, who died on January 23, attempted suicide. After the death of their mother Lalitha (45), reportedly due to respiratory problems, the two women had no money to buy food. Hungry and nobody to help them, the sisters tried to kill themselves by slashing their wrists and neck, the police said.

They even wrote a suicide note in which they said that their father Raju deserted them after finding it difficult to take care of the family.

Locals informed the police that the three women came out of their house to go somewhere on January 22 but went back after Lalitha was unable to breath. They suspect that she died the next day.

Their problems further deepened after the death of Lalitha’s mother who provided them financial support. Ravali was reportedly looking for a job after losing work at a cloth store. Her sister Ashwini who worked at a function hall also was without job. As a result, they faced financial problems.

The police are expecting to receive the post-mortem examination report of Lalitha’s body in 20 days.

Only after that they can ascertain the exact cause of death of Lalitha.

