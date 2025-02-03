4.32 lakh beneficiaries yet to be linked to welfare schemes under PM SVANidhi in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A total of 4.32 lakh beneficiaries in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including 1.30 lakh in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), are yet to be linked to eight welfare schemes under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi).

Following directives from the Union government, the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA) will organise SVANidhi se Samriddhi Camps from February 3 to 10, in coordination with banks and line department. The camps aim to ensure scheme linkages for SVANidhi beneficiaries and their families.

Of the 11.77 lakh eligible beneficiaries, 7.44 lakh have been sanctioned, while 4.32 lakh remain pending. Key pending linkages include PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (1.66 lakh cases), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (1.36 lakh cases), and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (27,823 cases), among others.

District-Level Committees (DLCs) will convene before the camps, with City-Level Nodal Officers and Lead District Managers (LDMs) ensuring scheme approvals and updates on the SVANidhi Se Samriddhi portal. Additionally, “Mai Bhi Digital” camps will be held to onboard digitally inactive street vendors and update their UPI IDs for cashback benefits.