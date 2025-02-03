Food cops find Hyderabad hotel infested with cockroaches

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at the Kishkinda Kitchen (Kake di Hatti), located on Road Number 36, Jubilee Hills, on Saturday.

The task force team reviewed water analysis reports and found that the restaurant had not provided FSSAI (Fostac) certificates or medical records of the employees.

Refrigerators were found to be cluttered with food waste and were not cleaned properly, while drains in the kitchen were clogged with food waste.

Additionally, the team observed that semi-prepared food items and raw materials, along with food and non-food items, were stored together.

Vegetables, such as lemons and potatoes, were found to be spoiled, and a live cockroach infestation was detected in the kitchen.

Rat feces were found in multiple areas of the storage, indicating a rodent infestation.

Expired food items, including real fruit orange juice, button mushrooms, sunflower organo and packed mustard seeds were discovered and discarded. Food handlers were also observed working without gloves.