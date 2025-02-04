All smiles and full flavour: United World Young Chefs event unites through taste

They excitedly presented their dishes to us with utmost pride — after all, these weren't just any dishes but food that represented the journey and history of their communities. Well, we devoured the delicious, flavourful, and unique dishes from nine countries.
Held at The Glass Onion, The event ‘United World Young Chefs (UWYC) Gastronomic Experience’ was organised under the aegis of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London.
The soothing Sinigang Na Hipon, made by Filipino chefs Yves Gabriel Cabrera Po and Dean Gabriel Chan Ng Tio, was very similar to a rasam-like broth with its strong hints of tamarind. The Smoky Jollof Rice and Chicken Suya from Nigeria, cooked by chefs Gochukwu Peace Anselyn and Elenwo Chizindu Allen, was a crowd favourite. Chef Mirko Monteduro and Chef Anisa Muçollari from Albania treated us to some delightful Pasha Meatballs and Tomato Sauce, while we savoured some amazing Stewed Lamb and Chicken Cutlet made by Kazakhstan chef Suleimenov Nurbek Askhatuly.
Timor-Leste’s chefs Marcelino Ornai Meles Freitas and Melquirudi Leki-Bere Da Cunha presented a Lafahek Veggie Feast, which was vegetarian comfort food at its finest, while a favourite of many non-vegetarians was the Mousakkas from Greece, cooked by chefs Konstantinos Sarafis and Christina Pantazopoulou.
Uzbekistan chefs Akhmad Khamdamov and Ozodbek Odilov gave us Kazan Kebab and Uzbek Samsa. The chicken and cheese samsa, their equivalent of samosa, was gobbled up by everyone who passed by the stall. Uganda’s chefs Maria Rachel Katsushabe and Syed Aftab Ali gave us Eshabwe and Kabalagala; the latter tasted very much like Ariselu from the two Telugu-speaking states. Bringing gourmet to us were Australian chefs Ronan Cunniffe and Cheol-Ho Yang with Macadamia Nut Pilaf and Australian Leg of Lamb with a Kakadu plum-Lemon Myrtle Sauce.
Chef Anselyn from Nigeria quipped to CE, “Both India and Nigeria may have many rice dishes. But the difference is we don’t put so much spice in our food.”
Of course, no event in Hyderabad can be held without some classic Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani. For the sweet tooth, a generous serving of Gajar Ka Halwa. We greedily dug in.
Esteemed guests such as Abhilasha Bisht IPS, Director General of Police, and world-renowned chefs such as Chef Steven Munkley, Chef Sarah Hartnett, Chef Stefan Hogan, Chef Rahul Akerkar, Chef Chalapathi Rao, and Chef Amey Marathe attended the event.
Chef Steven Munkley told CE, “I think they’ve done an amazing job this evening. The quality today has been amazing. In our industry, we never stop learning. Even senior chefs like us went around and learnt from the youngsters.”
IIHM Hyderabad director Earnest Immanuel expressed, “Many wonderful, accomplished people of Hyderabad have been invited to this friendly culinary event. Food is what brings people together.”
Hyderabad’s best food writers and connoisseurs attended the event and tucked into deliciousness. Sabyasachi Raychaudhuri, one of Hyderabad’s best food columnists, told CE, “One dish I really liked was Mousakkas, a preparation of eggplant and meat mince. It’s one of the most popular dishes of their country. Timor-Leste’s stall was a treat for vegetarians.”
The event also witnessed the felicitation of Hyderabad's most renowned chefs, honouring their outstanding contributions to the fields of culinary and hospitality. What a flavourful night, what a delicious experience, and what culinary unity!