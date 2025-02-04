All smiles and full flavour: United World Young Chefs event unites through taste

Uzbekistan chefs Akhmad Khamdamov and Ozodbek Odilov gave us Kazan Kebab and Uzbek Samsa. The chicken and cheese samsa, their equivalent of samosa, was gobbled up by everyone who passed by the stall. Uganda’s chefs Maria Rachel Katsushabe and Syed Aftab Ali gave us Eshabwe and Kabalagala; the latter tasted very much like Ariselu from the two Telugu-speaking states. Bringing gourmet to us were Australian chefs Ronan Cunniffe and Cheol-Ho Yang with Macadamia Nut Pilaf and Australian Leg of Lamb with a Kakadu plum-Lemon Myrtle Sauce.

Chef Anselyn from Nigeria quipped to CE, “Both India and Nigeria may have many rice dishes. But the difference is we don’t put so much spice in our food.”

Of course, no event in Hyderabad can be held without some classic Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani. For the sweet tooth, a generous serving of Gajar Ka Halwa. We greedily dug in.

Esteemed guests such as Abhilasha Bisht IPS, Director General of Police, and world-renowned chefs such as Chef Steven Munkley, Chef Sarah Hartnett, Chef Stefan Hogan, Chef Rahul Akerkar, Chef Chalapathi Rao, and Chef Amey Marathe attended the event.

Chef Steven Munkley told CE, “I think they’ve done an amazing job this evening. The quality today has been amazing. In our industry, we never stop learning. Even senior chefs like us went around and learnt from the youngsters.”

IIHM Hyderabad director Earnest Immanuel expressed, “Many wonderful, accomplished people of Hyderabad have been invited to this friendly culinary event. Food is what brings people together.”