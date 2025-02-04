Ashish Bunker's Keshawa blends tradition with a modern twist

“It’s bold and unapologetic,” he states with pride. “My collection is all about vibrant colours — like Rani Pink, Surajmukhi Yellow, and a lively green — blended with a personal touch. I’ve paired a traditional kurta with Pakistani Salwar pants and, in today’s language, Korean-inspired pants, merging fashion with tradition,” he adds.

Keshawa's debut in Hyderabad

Launching the brand in Hyderabad was a strategic decision, rooted in Ashish’s love for the city. “I’m very much connected to Hyderabad, especially now with my latest Tollywood project here. The city’s appreciation for art and creativity makes it the perfect place to launch the store. When people genuinely value what you do, it just feels right,” he explains.

However, building a brand came with its challenges. “I’ve faced two major hurdles. The first was managing my time while working as a flight attendant, acting, modelling, and trying to start my own business. It felt nearly impossible to balance everything within 24 hours. The second challenge was stepping into the unknown as a founder. While I had experience in modelling and acting, starting a business and designing from scratch was completely new to me. But despite the struggles, I worked hard and eventually overcame both,” he admits with a laugh.

Looking ahead, Ashish has ambitious plans for Keshawa. “We just launched kurtas and sherwanis, but there’s so much more to come. I’m currently working on a cocktail collection — it’s going to be something really elegant, bringing a new dimension to the brand,” he says enthusiastically.

Ashish Bunker’s journey is one of passion, perseverance, and a deep love for his craft. Whether soaring through the skies, lighting up a camera lens, or meticulously crafting a piece for Keshawa, one thing is certain — Ashish is carving a path uniquely his own, and he’s doing it with style and purpose.