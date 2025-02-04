Doctors suggest insurance, localisation and PPP to make cancer care affordable

HYDERABAD: When 53-year-old Lavanya (name changed) was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, the news brought shock, fear and an overwhelming financial burden.

While struggling to process the diagnosis, she had little time to dwell on it, as the bigger challenge was the enormous cost of treatment. Being a doctor herself, Lavanya had a fair understanding of the screening process, lab work and treatment expenses. Her battle was not only against the disease but also the financial strain it imposed.

Speaking to TNIE, she said, “Screening costs Rs 1,000 to Rs 30,000 or more, and total investigation can run into lakhs. In India, private cancer treatment costs vary from Rs 20,000 per chemotherapy cycle to Rs 1-5 lakh per immunotherapy cycle.

Multiple cycles are often required. Radiation therapy and surgery can add several more lakhs to the cost. Personally, undergoing chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy was a huge financial burden. However, I was fortunate to enrol in a clinical trial that covered most of my treatment expenses.”

Need for daycare centres

In the Union Budget, the finance minister announced plans to establish daycare cancer centres in all districts within three years. Additionally, 36 life-saving cancer drugs were fully exempted from customs duty, while six others received concessional exemptions.

Dr R Rajagopalan, surgical oncologist at BIACH& RI, told TNIE, “Daycare centres will help reduce treatment costs and are more patient-friendly. Many insurance companies now cover daycare procedures, easing the financial burden on patients. However, the high cost of medications remains a concern because essential components and molecules are imported. Local production of these molecules could lower costs.”

He also emphasised the need for a mandatory health insurance policy to protect the poor and middle class.

Dr Srikanth Marda, consultant paediatric oncologist and haematologist at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, pointed out, “Advanced diagnostic techniques like molecular profiling and precision medicine are largely confined to tertiary care centres, limiting early and accurate diagnosis in smaller cities and rural areas. The lack of a structured paediatric cancer registry and low public awareness delay detection and reduce survival rates.”

He stressed the need to set up decentralised paediatric oncology units using telemedicine for specialist consultations and strengthen public-private partnerships. He also advocated for community-driven screening initiatives and AI-based diagnostic tools to aid early detection and timely intervention.