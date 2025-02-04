Huma Qureshi unveils her debut novel ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’ at Hyderabad Literary Festival

How did your love for acting start? Take us through your journey.

Growing up, I was actually more of a reader than a film buff — in fact, I’d bunk my homework and devour the book Famous Five by Enid Blyton. Sometimes, I’d hide the latest novel I was reading inside my science book and pretend that I was studying. Once, my mother caught me, and I had hell to pay! (laughs)

Having said that, films also have a very special place in my heart. There was this single-screen theatre near my house; I remember watching Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Jurassic Park. I was mesmerised by the world of movies…when you sit in that dark hall and watch your favourite movie stars, it captures your imagination.

I used to do theatre as well and thoroughly enjoyed it. When I was studying in Gargi College in New Delhi, I started getting many calls for auditions in Mumbai. My father thought they were scams but some of those calls were genuine ones! (laughs) But this experience made me think if I should actually go and try it out. But doubt plagued my mind, making me wonder if I, a middle class girl from Delhi, could just arrive in Mumbai with my bags and make a career. But I suppose that my life story has been testament to the fact that I made it possible.

I do big commercial films but if I find a story that is appealing and feel it will be path-breaking, I lend my support to it, even if it doesn’t have a big setup. I feel blessed as an artiste — I’m spoiled for choice and can pick and choose the stories and genres I want. My personality will not allow me to restrict myself.

Who are your inspirations?

I grew up on a steady dose of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. When I bagged a role in Dedh Ishqiya and got to work with Madhuri Dixit, I felt like I had truly arrived in life.

Every artiste faces their share of challenges. How do you cope with them?

I try not to mull over challenges, failures, and setbacks — the longer I dwell on them, the longer I will take to achieve my dreams. I tell myself that if one door is shut, another will open, so let’s go look for that door.

What is one of the biggest lessons you’ve learnt?

The film industry teaches you something new every day. In fact, the world is not a rosy place for a working woman in any profession. There are setbacks and challenges all the time and you have to constantly prove yourself. This comes from the society we live in. Unless we don’t change this thinking right from our homes and schools, such thoughts will continue to permeate everywhere. I hate it when people say things like, ‘An actress has a shelf life’. Who decided these rules? I didn’t come here to be part of somebody else’s story. I came here to write my own.