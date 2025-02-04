Illegal structures razed in Shamshabad

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA officials demolished unauthorised construction in Shamshabad on Monday and reclaimed government land meant for a park from encroachers.

The razing was carried out after a series of complaints, which said that 998 square yards of a park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar, were encroached apart from the illegal construction of a compound wall by encroaching upon a 33 foot-wide road in Cape Town-2 Colony, Ootpally village. After verifying the complaints, temporary sheds and fencing erected around the park were removed.

71 complaints received

During the weekly Prajavani programme, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath received 71 complaints from citizens on Monday. Most of the grievances pertained to the encroachment of parks and roads.

After discussion, Ranganath directed the officials concerned to take action.