A magical evening tribute to legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib

"Hazaron khwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle/Bahut nikle mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle…” he narrated with a hint of melancholy in his voice. We listened with bated breath as Mirza Ghalib took us all the way back to 19th-century Mughal India to share his life’s joys and travails — right here on the Shilpakala Vedika stage in Madhapur.
Sponsored by Maanaviya Kalyan Trust and produced by Vande Bharat visionary Sudhanshu Mani, ‘Bayan-e-Ghalib’ was an immersive event which combined powerful narration by Sudhanshu himself, soulful ghazal renditions by Dr Prabha Srivastava, and an enchanting Kathak dance by Prof Kumkum Dhar’s troupe to celebrate the legendary Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib, well known as Mirza Ghalib.
Just as we could not stop marvelling at the amazing Mughal-era stage décor — tall golden pillars, large pots of flowers, and an ebony brown cannon — our eyes were drawn to scholar Syed Kabeer Ahmad. Donning a tall Turkish cap and clad in a kurta, pyjama, and velvety-red kaftan, the scholar was seated beside an old wooden table laden with books. Looking just like Ghalib, he read a few of the great poet’s letters, which he had carefully chosen after meticulous research. When he bemoaned in the great poet’s words how marriage was a second imprisonment after life itself, the audience snickered in agreement.
Adding a touch of theatrical emotion was Sudhanshu Mani — wearing the same Turkish cap, kurta, pyjama, and velvety-red kaftan — who trudged onto stage with a walking stick, completely in character as the great poet. He narrated Ghalib’s most beautiful Urdu ghazals so powerfully that the audience, well-acquainted with Ghalib, couldn’t resist narrating along with him.
But you see, a tribute to Ghalib would be incomplete without some melodies and movement. Dr Prabha Srivastava sang the very same ghazals with unmatched perfection — she rendered Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi, Bazeecha-e-Atfal Hai, and Dil-e-Nadan in Raag Mishrit Khamaaj and Taal Keherwa. She blessed our ears with Phir is Andaz se Bahar Aaye in Raag Bahaar and Taal Dadra as Prof Kumkum Dhar’s troupe gracefully presented their hasthaks and swirled in synchrony with the melodies, including Dil Hi To Hai Na Sang-o-Khist in Raag Mishrit Khamaaj and Taal Dadra, and Nukta Cheen Hai Gham-E-Dil in Taal Keherwa.
Ghalib’s timeless prose and poetry in Urdu and Persian — with his unique narrative style ‘Andaz-e-Bayan’ — revolve around existential struggles, love, loss, sociopolitical disturbances, the decline of the 300-year-old Mughal Empire, and the subsequent rise of the British Raj in 19th-century India.
Whether you were someone who was well-versed with Ghalib or you were completely uninitiated, ‘Bayan-e-Ghalib’ was the perfect cultural tribute to the great poet and a treat to the senses, not to mention the excellent stage setup and lighting by Gopal Sinha. Mangla, an attendee, was all praise for the spectacular show. She said, “I had only read about Mirza Ghalib when I was little. I was very curious to see how this show would be and was pleasantly surprised, feeling more educated on his life and work.”
Sudhanshu Mani expressed, “This performance has been a big dream of mine — I feel grateful for how the artistes came together; Syed Kabeer Ahmad wrote the script, Prof Kumkum Dhar brought her talented troupe, and Dr Prabha Srivastava beautifully rendered the ghazals. It is important for us to be in touch with our history and culture and keep them alive.”