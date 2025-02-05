A magical evening tribute to legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib

"Hazaron khwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle/Bahut nikle mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle…” he narrated with a hint of melancholy in his voice. We listened with bated breath as Mirza Ghalib took us all the way back to 19th-century Mughal India to share his life’s joys and travails — right here on the Shilpakala Vedika stage in Madhapur.

Sponsored by Maanaviya Kalyan Trust and produced by Vande Bharat visionary Sudhanshu Mani, ‘Bayan-e-Ghalib’ was an immersive event which combined powerful narration by Sudhanshu himself, soulful ghazal renditions by Dr Prabha Srivastava, and an enchanting Kathak dance by Prof Kumkum Dhar’s troupe to celebrate the legendary Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib, well known as Mirza Ghalib.

Just as we could not stop marvelling at the amazing Mughal-era stage décor — tall golden pillars, large pots of flowers, and an ebony brown cannon — our eyes were drawn to scholar Syed Kabeer Ahmad. Donning a tall Turkish cap and clad in a kurta, pyjama, and velvety-red kaftan, the scholar was seated beside an old wooden table laden with books. Looking just like Ghalib, he read a few of the great poet’s letters, which he had carefully chosen after meticulous research. When he bemoaned in the great poet’s words how marriage was a second imprisonment after life itself, the audience snickered in agreement.

Adding a touch of theatrical emotion was Sudhanshu Mani — wearing the same Turkish cap, kurta, pyjama, and velvety-red kaftan — who trudged onto stage with a walking stick, completely in character as the great poet. He narrated Ghalib’s most beautiful Urdu ghazals so powerfully that the audience, well-acquainted with Ghalib, couldn’t resist narrating along with him.