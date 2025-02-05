Breaking the stigma around ADHD

Imagine constantly battling with your thoughts, being unable to focus, or needing to move when the world expects you to stay still. For someone with ADHD, or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, this is an everyday reality — a condition that is often misunderstood and dismissed as mere restlessness or distraction.
“ADHD is a prevalent psychiatric condition characterised by developmentally inappropriate symptoms of inattention and/or hyperactivity/impulsivity, which leads to impairments in the social, academic, and professional contexts. It affects both children and adults,” explains Dr Monica Chella, consultant psychiatrist at Renova Hospitals, Langar House.
The symptoms of ADHD manifest differently in children and adults. “In children, symptoms include difficulty focusing on tasks, excessive talking, fidgeting, interrupting others, and trouble completing assignments,” says Dr Gautami Nagabhirava, senior psychiatrist at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar. These kids may interrupt conversations, struggle to finish schoolwork or get labelled as troublemakers. For adults, it’s a different story. “Adults may show forgetfulness, have difficulty managing time, take impulsive decisions, be restless, and have issues maintaining relationships or employment,” she adds.
But what causes ADHD? The answer isn’t simple. “ADHD has a multifactorial aetiology, in which genetic and environmental factors are involved in its development,” says Dr Chella.
She points out the strong genetic link, noting, “If an elder sibling is suffering from ADHD then there are 50% chances of the younger sibling getting ADHD. So, it is always better to consult a genetic counsellor for further clarification.”
Dr Nagabhirava further elaborates, saying, “Research suggests it results from genetic, neurological, and environmental factors. Brain imaging studies indicate differences in areas of the brain responsible for attention and impulse control.”
Diagnosing ADHD is not a quick process. “ADHD diagnosis requires a careful clinical assessment based on symptom evaluation and functional impairments,” says Dr Chella. Specialists use behavioural observations, standardised tools, and detailed interviews to confirm the condition. “Symptoms must persist for at least six months and interfere with functioning in multiple settings like school, home, and work,” adds Dr Nagabhirava.
There are three types of ADHD — inattentive, hyperactive-impulsive, and combined. “Inattentive type is when there is difficulty paying attention to details, staying organised, or following through with tasks, while hyperactive-impulsive type includes fidgeting, an inability to stay still, and acting without thinking. The combined type is a mix of inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms,” says Dr Nagabhirava.
Once diagnosed, ADHD can be managed through a mix of approaches. “Pharmacotherapy by medicines is the mainstay of treatment but it also depends on comorbidities associated,” explains Dr Chella. Medications — stimulants and non-stimulants — help regulate brain chemicals involved in attention and impulse control. Therapy, too, is important. “At a young age, therapy would be useful like until the child is seven years but later, they need medication that acts on the specific neurotransmitter,” she explains.
Lifestyle changes also play a significant role in managing ADHD. “Lifestyle modifications like structured routines, regular physical activity, healthy sleep habits, and mindfulness techniques can significantly reduce ADHD symptoms. Breaking tasks into manageable steps and using reminders or planners also helps,” says Dr Nagabhirava.
Living with ADHD can be challenging, but it’s not without hope. With the right diagnosis, treatment, and support system, individuals with ADHD can learn to navigate the chaos and find a sense of calm — they can even excel in ways others might never expect. ADHD may make life a little messier, but it’s also a reminder that different minds have unique strengths that make the world richer.