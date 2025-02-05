Breaking the stigma around ADHD

“ADHD is a prevalent psychiatric condition characterised by developmentally inappropriate symptoms of inattention and/or hyperactivity/impulsivity, which leads to impairments in the social, academic, and professional contexts. It affects both children and adults,” explains Dr Monica Chella, consultant psychiatrist at Renova Hospitals, Langar House.

The symptoms of ADHD manifest differently in children and adults. “In children, symptoms include difficulty focusing on tasks, excessive talking, fidgeting, interrupting others, and trouble completing assignments,” says Dr Gautami Nagabhirava, senior psychiatrist at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar. These kids may interrupt conversations, struggle to finish schoolwork or get labelled as troublemakers. For adults, it’s a different story. “Adults may show forgetfulness, have difficulty managing time, take impulsive decisions, be restless, and have issues maintaining relationships or employment,” she adds.