Decoding Guillain-Barré Syndrome, the new syndrome creating panic in India

When the first outbreak happened in Pune, all heads turned and started to panic. What was this new infectious intruder? How many more epidemics or pandemics can the human civilisation sustain — Covid was bad enough, wasn’t it? With new cases every day and one reported case in Telangana, a neurologist decodes GBS — Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

What is GBS?

Named after French neurologists Georges Guillain and Jean Alexandre Barré, the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder in which a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves.

“When people suffer from viral or bacterial diseases like Covid, chikungunya, or diarrhoea, a segment of those people get GBS post the disease. This is because of molecular mimicry,” explained Dr Suresh Babu P, senior neurologist at Arete Hospitals, Gachibowli.

Molecular mimicry is a simple concept — the outer structure of the bacteria or virus mimics the structures in the nervous system. This sets off a trail of confusion, where the antibodies attack the peripheral nerves. This leads to GBS.