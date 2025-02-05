Nikhita Gandhi: Music is a slice of life

Out of the songs that you’ve sung, which is your favourite?

My favourite is Ordinary Person, an English song I sang with Anirudh Ravichander for the movie Leo, released in both Tamil and Telugu. They had to release this song early because people were so eager to hear it — that is the power of the fandom here.

What kind of changes have you seen in the music industry since the start of your career?

The southern industries have always been ahead of their time. I feel that Tollywood is way ahead of Bollywood in many ways, so I am proud to have started my career here. It took some time for the rest of the country to see that but now, Bollywood and Hollywood want to remake the regional films and work with actors and musicians here. This makes me very proud too.