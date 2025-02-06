Bringing colours to life, naturally: The eco-friendly magic of NDPIC

NDPIC also sources eucalyptus barks from NGOs, women’s groups, and ayurvedic stores. Limestone is the main mineral source, used for filler material while making paints.

And what a beautiful range of shades are born — from Annatto a rich orange colour, from marigold a pleasant yellow, from indigo a regal blue, from pomegranate peels an olive green, and from sappanwood, a lovely pink, red, and purple. So there you have it — biodegradable colours which can be used on textiles, festivals, and other celebrations. Great for the skin and easier to wash off too!

Dr Lakshmi Pooja stated that people generally feel that natural colours quickly become dull. “This notion is wrong — we developed 1,200 shades to test this and address other parameters as well. Based on these tests, 25 types of colours were chosen for cotton. We also used sustainable fibres such as banana fibre, nettle fibre, and sisal fibre on silk too. Acceptable and eco-friendly,” she said.