Hyderabad welcomes Carma: A haven for luxury Indian fashion

Celebrated for its curated selection of luxury Indian fashion for the past 25 years, Carma, the distinguished multi-designer boutique, has made its grand debut in Hyderabad at Road No 10, Banjara Hills. The store offers an eclectic mix of wedding attire, casual wear, accessories, and footwear for both men and women, featuring collections from 14 Indian fashion designers. This expansion brings the grandeur of luxury fashion closer to Hyderabad’s fashion enthusiasts.

Some of the designers showcased at Carma include Talking Threads by Pearl Uppal, Chhavi Aggarwal, Meghaa Mahendru, Elisha Wadhwani, Drishti Chhabra, Guldavari, Usha Bagri, Farha Syed, Dabiri Couture, Romaa Aggarwal, RAR Studio, Aditi Gupta, Vrinda by Pundrik, and Label Mayaa, among others.

As you enter the store, you will be sucked into the world of glamour, where each cubicle and racks offer collections from different designers.