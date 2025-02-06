Hyderabad welcomes Carma: A haven for luxury Indian fashion

Celebrated for its curated selection of luxury Indian fashion for the past 25 years, Carma, the distinguished multi-designer boutique, has made its grand debut in Hyderabad at Road No 10, Banjara Hills. The store offers an eclectic mix of wedding attire, casual wear, accessories, and footwear for both men and women, featuring collections from 14 Indian fashion designers. This expansion brings the grandeur of luxury fashion closer to Hyderabad’s fashion enthusiasts.
Some of the designers showcased at Carma include Talking Threads by Pearl Uppal, Chhavi Aggarwal, Meghaa Mahendru, Elisha Wadhwani, Drishti Chhabra, Guldavari, Usha Bagri, Farha Syed, Dabiri Couture, Romaa Aggarwal, RAR Studio, Aditi Gupta, Vrinda by Pundrik, and Label Mayaa, among others.
As you enter the store, you will be sucked into the world of glamour, where each cubicle and racks offer collections from different designers.
Discussing their expansion from Delhi to Hyderabad, Malvika Poddar, co-founder of Carma, shares, “Our vision for Hyderabad was to bring in designers who are not yet present here. We aimed to curate a mix of bridal wear, occasion wear, festive wear, and casual wear, ensuring a variety of price points and craftsmanship.”
She further adds, “Hyderabadis appreciate unique cuts and silhouettes. They are rooted in tradition yet adventurous with their fashion choices. It’s a fantastic blend.”
Carma’s journey began 25 years ago with a mission to promote arts and crafts. Malvika recalls, “In the early days, Carma featured only Suneet Varma. When Rohit Bal completed his college, he joined us, followed by Rina Dhaka and Meera Muzaffar Ali. Over time, it gradually evolved into a designer boutique.”
Sharing her perspective on fashion, Malvika says, “I love anything that is comfortable and easy to wear, though I do enjoy dressing up.” As for Carma’s future, Hyderabad marks just the beginning of their expansion plans. “We are exploring other locations and will be deciding soon,” she concludes.