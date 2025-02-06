Learn how to start your startup from Hyderabad's best industry gurus

Find a real problem to solve (and get passionate about it)

When starting something new, the questions of ‘where’ and ‘how’ often linger in our minds. According to Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments of the Telangana government, selecting the right problem is make-or-break for any startup. “For any startup, selecting the right line of activity is very critical. I have myself come across many startups, whose founders are brilliant but unfortunately did not do enough research and therefore ended up choosing the wrong line of activity. The result? Failure. Idea validation, therefore, is of essence,” he says.

To ensure you’re on the right track, ask yourself these questions — Does my idea solve a real problem? Is anyone else already doing this, and if so, how will I be different? Can this idea grow and thrive over time?

Once you have a clear answer to these questions, the next step is crafting a compelling value proposition. “Equally important is having a unique value proposition. In today’s competitive landscape, your idea must stand out by offering something distinct or innovative,” notes Sujit Jagirdar, interim CEO of T-Hub.

To take it further, building the right team is also essential. “Surround yourself with people who bring diverse skills, share your vision, and are equally committed to turning it into reality. A strong, cohesive team is the cornerstone of your startup’s success,” Sujit points out. Together, the right idea and team forms a powerful combination that lays the foundation for a thriving startup.