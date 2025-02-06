Loose soil buries alive three workers at construction site in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three construction workers died, and another suffered severe injuries on Wednesday morning after loose soil fell on them at a commercial building site in Chandrapuri Colony, Mansoorabad village, LB Nagar. The incident occurred while the workers were installing foundation pillars in the cellar of the under-construction structure.

Upon receiving alerts, LB Nagar police arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies. The deceased were identified as Veeraiah (42), Srinivas (19) and Ramu (22). Their bodies were transferred to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem, while the injured labourer was admitted to a private hospital in LB Nagar for treatment.

Showcause notice to owner

The police registered a case against the building owner following a complaint by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), citing violations of construction safety regulations that led to the fatalities. GHMC also issued a showcause notice to the owner, warning of potential action, including cancellation of the building permit, due to safety lapses.