Masthan Sai tried to kill Lavanya multiple times, say police

HYDERABAD: Ravi Bavaji Masthan Rao, alias Masthan Sai, who was found in possession of explicit videos of women, had attempted several times to kill actress Lavanya but failed after she obtained a hard disc containing the videos.

According to the remand report, Masthan Sai hosted a party where he secretly recorded videos of Lavanya while she was changing clothes. In November 2022, he invited her to another party, made her consume liquor and recorded her nude videos on his laptop.

One day, Lavanya accessed his iPad without his knowledge, found the videos, recorded them on her phone and informed actor Raj Tarun, who was staying with her at the time. “Raj Tarun spoke to both of them and forced Masthan Sai to delete the videos from his iPad as well as those recorded on Lavanya’s phone. However, unbeknownst to them, he had already saved copies on another hard drive,” the remand report stated.

In March 2023, with the intent of sexually assaulting Lavanya, Masthan Sai invited her to Guntur under the pretext of attending his sister’s wedding. “She checked into a lodge within the Pattabhipuram police station limits and was alone. After the wedding, he went to her room and attempted to sexually assault her. However, Lavanya managed to escape and filed a case at Pattabhipuram police station, leading to charges of rape and attempted murder against him,” the report further stated.