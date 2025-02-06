Two foreigners held for peddling drugs; 1.3 kg MDMA worth Rs 1.6 crore seized

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) sleuths, in a joint operation with Langer Houz and Humayunnagar police authorities, apprehended two foreign nationals at various locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The authorities seized 1,300 grams of MDMA, worth approximately Rs 1.60 crore, from one of the accused.

In one case, drug supplier Oliver Ugochukwu from Nigeria obtained a passport and came to New Delhi, where he initially engaged in the cosmetics and clothing business. However, when he was struggling to make a living, he befriended other Nigerians involved in drug peddling and entered the trade himself. Since then, he has been involved in drug peddling.

In 2009, his visa expired, and his passport followed in 2013. Despite lacking valid documents, he continued to stay in India. In 2013, he was arrested by Delhi police in a drug case and sentenced to over five years. After his release in 2019, he relocated to Mumbai and resumed his drug business, supplying MDMA to other Nigerian dealers in Mumbai and Bengaluru. He sourced drugs in bulk from a Nigerian supplier named Oyibo, a resident of Delhi, and sold them in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. In the first week of February, Oyibo handed him three packets of MDMA, weighing a total of 1,300 grams, and instructed him to travel to Hyderabad to supply 100 grams of the drug to a contact. Following these instructions, Oliver reached Hyderabad, where he was apprehended.

In another case, Guinea national Moussa Camara was also arrested in a drug-related operation. He had a history of drug peddling and was arrested by Mumbai police in 2020, serving six months in jail. In 2024, he moved to Bengaluru and began peddling drugs in and around the city while also supplying substances to Hyderabad.