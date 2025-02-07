Celebrating Bengali cinema: Telangana Bengali Film Festival pleases the heart and soul

TBFF is a part of the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity, an 84-year-old sociocultural and philanthropic organisation. The Department of Language and Culture, Telangana, has been associated with TBFF since its inception. Hyderabad Bangalee Samity president Mousumi Chowdhuri gracefully expressed, “When we started this festival in 2017, it was small. But over the years, we’ve had great Bengali film stars grace the event. So many wonderful people in the community have come together and lent their support to Bengali cinema. It is an amazing feeling!”

Vice president Biswajit Mukherjee was particularly energetic, running around and making sure things were in order. “Hyderabad has around 7 lakh Bengalis, so this festival is a great cultural meeting point. We have this event every year to ensure that the next generation of Bengalis are connected to their roots,” he said.

Attendees were jovial and excited for the weekend. Shreyashi, a college student, said, “I can’t wait to watch all the Bengali films on Saturday and Sunday. I am so happy and proud of my culture.”

Well, entry is free — all you have to do is come and binge-watch movies from 11.30 am onwards.