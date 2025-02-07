Cyberabad EOW books builder for fraudulent property deals, arrested while attempting to flee to US

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad has registered a criminal case against builder Gurram Vijayalakshmi, owner of Lakshmi Srinivasa Constructions, for allegedly cheating several plot owners in the city. According to the complaint, she amassed crores of rupees with fraudulent property deals.

The complainant, Ranjan Raju said, “The builder has now initiated a 250-villa project in Bhanoor and another project in Bachupally, raising concerns about ongoing fraudulent activities. Intelligence reports suggest she was planning to flee to the United States to evade legal consequences and abandon the victims.

On January 31, Dundigal police arrested Vijayalakshmi at RGIA while she tried to flee to the USA.

Raju further stated that on November 23, 2019, he purchased a villa for Rs 60 lakh from Vijayalakshmi, who falsely assured him that there were no zoning violations. However, he later discovered that the villa was illegally constructed in the buffer zone and FTL, leading to its demolition. Several other buyers also suffered financial losses, amounting to approximately Rs 5.70 crore.

Investigation revealed that Vijayalakshmi had illegally constructed over 250 villas using forged documents, falsely claiming that the properties had approvals from the Gram Panchayat. She allegedly lured multiple buyers into investing under false pretenses, extracting crores through deception.

Victims also reported that when they questioned her, she threatened them with legal action and used her influence over authorities to suppress complaints. Many buyers were allegedly harassed and blackmailed into withdrawing their complaints under the false pretense that they would forfeit any chance of compensation.