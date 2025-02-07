Serial killer targeting train passengers arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 29-year-old Rahul alias Bholu from Haryana, suspected of being a serial killer targeting train passengers. He allegedly murdered a 46-year-old female passenger, Ramanamma, on November 23, 2024, while travelling on the Belagavi-Mangalore Express.

During interrogation, police stated that the accused confessed to multiple crimes, including four more murders and rape cases.

According to the GRP, both Rahul and the victim mistakenly boarded the coach for disabled persons, where Rahul was smoking tobacco. Ramanamma, who was travelling to Hyderabad to meet her daughter, warned him to stop and threatened to inform the police.

Enraged, Rahul snatched her mobile phone, strangled her with a red towel and stole Rs 25,000 and a mobile phone from the victim’s bag. He then removed the SIM card from her mobile and discarded it from the moving train and later deboarded the train at Yadgir railway station

The next day, Rahul reached Vapi railway station (Gujarat) where he was arrested by Pardi Police.

Further, GRP stated that Rahul had strangled another female passenger in Pune-Kanyakumari train in October 2024, killed an elderly passenger in the Husnur-Mangalore train the following week, raped and murdered a girl in Udwara, Gujarat and . strangled an elderly passenger in the Kathihar-Howrah train in November last year.

Officials told TNIE that the accused was brought to Hyderabad on a production transit (PT) warrant from Kolkata, where he was taken in another case following his arrest in Gujarat.