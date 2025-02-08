Breaking myths: Ageing redefined at Priya Living

For the longest time, ageing has been painted as a phase of slowing down — a quiet retreat from the world. But what if it didn’t have to be? What if growing older was about discovery, joy, and purpose rather than just settling into a slower pace? That’s exactly the vision Priya Living is bringing to India, and Hyderabad is one of the first cities to experience this shift.

Founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Arun Paul, Priya Living challenges everything we think about ageing. The idea is simple — getting older shouldn’t mean giving up on life. It can be a time of new beginnings — filled with friendships, passions, and experiences. And that’s exactly what Priya Hyderabad is built around. It’s not just a place to stay; it’s a community designed for people who want to keep living life to the fullest.