Breaking myths: Ageing redefined at Priya Living

For the longest time, ageing has been painted as a phase of slowing down — a quiet retreat from the world. But what if it didn’t have to be? What if growing older was about discovery, joy, and purpose rather than just settling into a slower pace? That’s exactly the vision Priya Living is bringing to India, and Hyderabad is one of the first cities to experience this shift.
Founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Arun Paul, Priya Living challenges everything we think about ageing. The idea is simple — getting older shouldn’t mean giving up on life. It can be a time of new beginnings — filled with friendships, passions, and experiences. And that’s exactly what Priya Hyderabad is built around. It’s not just a place to stay; it’s a community designed for people who want to keep living life to the fullest.
One of the first things that stands out about Priya Hyderabad is its design. It doesn’t feel like a traditional senior living facility. There’s a cinema room, a gym, and a stunning rooftop terrace. The restaurant serves great food, there’s a co-working space for those who still love what they do, and even a boardroom for meetings. The message is clear — this isn’t a place to slow down; it’s a place to keep growing, exploring, and enjoying life, no matter your age.
Hyderabad, a city that beautifully blends tradition with modernity, is the perfect setting for this kind of change. And surprisingly, it’s not just older adults who are drawn to space. “Our focus is on older adults, but we’ve seen younger people love being here too,” shares Arun, adding, “What we’re creating isn’t just for seniors — it’s a space that feels welcoming to everyone. If younger people or even companies want to use the space for meetings or events, they’re more than welcome. Having different age groups around brings a wonderful energy to the community, and it’s amazing to see people in their 20s and 30s choosing to live here because they enjoy being around elders.”
For Arun, ageing isn’t about retreating from life; it’s about embracing it. Priya Living is not about care — it’s about creating a lifestyle where people thrive. Instead of focusing on what ageing takes away, Priya celebrates what it brings — freedom, connection, and an opportunity to keep learning and growing.
With India’s population living longer, staying active, and looking for more meaningful ways to spend their later years, a space like Priya Hyderabad feels not just relevant but necessary. It’s not just about comfort; it’s about purpose. Priya Living isn’t redefining ageing — it’s celebrating it. And in a world that often sidelines the elderly, that changes everything.