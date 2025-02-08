Foodstories, an enchanting ode to the realm of food

As soon as we stepped inside, we were struck by the stunning interiors. Designed by Paris-based architectural firm Malherbe — known for crafting iconic spaces for Givenchy, Paris Aéroport, and Dior’s flagship store — this space felt like a world of food. “With our store, we wanted to offer a multi-sensorial experience to customers, using materials and colours that remind you of food at every step — whether it’s tables shaped like wheels of cheese or a fresh bakes section symbolising loaves of bread. We want to immerse consumers in the world of food and take them down exciting rabbit holes showcasing delicious possibilities,” said Ashni Biyani, co-founder.

The journey begins with three unique beverage offerings. The coffee programme is helmed by Nandan Coffee, a generational estate-to-cup brand crafted from their certified organic estate in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Right beside it is The Foodstories Juicery, offering vibrant, freshly pressed juices. And of course, there’s Bubble Tea by Boba Bhai, serving playful and refreshing sips that keep you coming back for more.