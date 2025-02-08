Foodstories, an enchanting ode to the realm of food

Shall we begin with their exotic farm-fresh products, the premium meat market, or perhaps the impressive cheese cellar boasting almost 104 varieties? Or maybe you’d prefer to explore the gaze-stopping Kitchen Studio, nestled within their naturally lit, magnificent 12,000 sq ft store that encompasses all this and more. Welcome to Foodstories at Banjara Hills — the newest talk of the town, where fresh stories sit on shelves.
As soon as we stepped inside, we were struck by the stunning interiors. Designed by Paris-based architectural firm Malherbe — known for crafting iconic spaces for Givenchy, Paris Aéroport, and Dior’s flagship store — this space felt like a world of food. “With our store, we wanted to offer a multi-sensorial experience to customers, using materials and colours that remind you of food at every step — whether it’s tables shaped like wheels of cheese or a fresh bakes section symbolising loaves of bread. We want to immerse consumers in the world of food and take them down exciting rabbit holes showcasing delicious possibilities,” said Ashni Biyani, co-founder.
The journey begins with three unique beverage offerings. The coffee programme is helmed by Nandan Coffee, a generational estate-to-cup brand crafted from their certified organic estate in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Right beside it is The Foodstories Juicery, offering vibrant, freshly pressed juices. And of course, there’s Bubble Tea by Boba Bhai, serving playful and refreshing sips that keep you coming back for more.
Moving deeper into the store, a carefully curated selection of fresh, local, and imported fruits and vegetables awaits, along with photos and stories of the farmers from where they are sourced. Ashni explained their commitment to freshness, saying, “We’ve built relationships with local farmers to bring the freshest produce to our shelves bright and early each morning. Our Farmer-in-Residence constantly explores modern farming techniques to curate a rich assortment of soil-grown produce, delivered the same day.”
The Meat Market stands out with its meticulously sourced seafood, poultry, and meats, along with ready-to-cook options, all handled with impeccable hygiene and ethical sourcing standards.
The Bakery section is nothing short of a sensory delight. Handcrafted every morning by their chefs, the artisanal breads range from sourdoughs and bagels to signature creations like the Croissant Loaf and the internet-famous Tissue Bread. The aroma is irresistible. Dips, pastes, and batters line the shelves, offering endless possibilities for culinary exploration.
Another highlight is the Spice corner, featuring freshly milled and blended masalas created in micro-batches to ensure maximum potency. Customers can even customise their spice blends and have their favourite spices freshly ground for complete transparency and trust.
Then comes the Cheese Cellar, housing over 104 varieties sourced from local and global artisans. Whether you’re a cheese connoisseur or just curious, bespoke cheese platters await, available in-store or for home delivery. “We’ve curated over 125 brands from India and around the globe,” shared Avni, another co-founder, adding, “Our spice masters have developed signature blends, and our chefs have crafted special items like Podi-flavoured cream cheese, curry leaf-flavoured crackers, and a house-made Sulaimani chai blend, all in Hyderabad.”
When asked why they chose Hyderabad, Ashni explained, “Hyderabad has a rich culinary landscape and deep cultural roots, making it the perfect destination for our second store after Delhi. We’re thrilled to introduce Royce, the premium Japanese chocolate brand, to Hyderabad for the first time.”
One of the standout features of Foodstories is their Kitchen Studio. “Our Kitchen Studio was designed for modern content creators and food enthusiasts. It’s a space for content creation, guided tastings, and cooking demonstrations, helping enthusiasts deepen their relationship with food,” said Avni.
Another gem is the cozy 50-seater café nestled in a vibrant corner. They serve small plates and hearty bowls all day long, including breakfast, brunch, sandwiches, burgers, and salads. We had the pleasure of tasting some of their signature dishes.
Starting with beverages, we sipped on the Citrus Blast, a refreshing concoction with 100% valencia orange, sweet lime, grapefruit, and pink salt. For small plates, the Edamame Avocado Toast was a revelation, and the Lore Fried Chicken was perfectly crispy on the outside and tender inside. We also tried their hearty bowls, including the Bare Burrito Bowl — loaded with refried beans, guacamole, salsa verde, herbed rice, corn ribs, sour cream, and nachos — as well as the flavourful Shroom Miso Linguini.
And what more could you ask for? Foodstories is the ultimate destination for all your culinary adventures. Some things are worth experiencing, not just reading about — because not all ‘Stories’ can fit into words.