Four girl students die by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old SSC student died by suicide at her house in Ramanthapur on Thursday afternoon. Pavitra, a student of a private school, had reportedly been feeling unwell.

The Uppal police suspect that she might have taken this extreme step due to health issues. She left behind no suicide note.

On Thursday morning, Pavitra told her mother that she was feeling unwell and did not want to go to school. Her mother took her to a doctor, who found her weak, prescribed some tablets. The doctor advised her to eat well and rest.

Pavitra’s mother dropped her at home before going to work. When she returned for lunch, she found her daughter dead. Uppal police have registered a case.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl had ended her life by coming under the wheels of a train in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jubedha and the police are suspecting that she had taken this extreme step due to her health issues.

His father told the police that they were native of Jharkhand and came here for a living. Jubedha was his elder daughter and was suffering from some psychiatric problems.

They planned to return to his home as there is no work here. They reached Secunderabad railway station at 12 am on Thursday. Then they slept there. When they woke up at 4.30 am, she was not there.