Four girl students die by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old SSC student died by suicide at her house in Ramanthapur on Thursday afternoon. Pavitra, a student of a private school, had reportedly been feeling unwell.
The Uppal police suspect that she might have taken this extreme step due to health issues. She left behind no suicide note.
On Thursday morning, Pavitra told her mother that she was feeling unwell and did not want to go to school. Her mother took her to a doctor, who found her weak, prescribed some tablets. The doctor advised her to eat well and rest.
Pavitra’s mother dropped her at home before going to work. When she returned for lunch, she found her daughter dead. Uppal police have registered a case.
In another incident, a 15-year-old girl had ended her life by coming under the wheels of a train in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jubedha and the police are suspecting that she had taken this extreme step due to her health issues.
His father told the police that they were native of Jharkhand and came here for a living. Jubedha was his elder daughter and was suffering from some psychiatric problems.
They planned to return to his home as there is no work here. They reached Secunderabad railway station at 12 am on Thursday. Then they slept there. When they woke up at 4.30 am, she was not there.
Later, he was informed by the police that she died on train tracks between Secunderabad and Lalaguda.
In another incident, a B Tech final-year student, Ksheerasagar Jyothi, hanged herself from a ceiling fan on Friday. She was a native of Mujahidpur of Kulkacherla mandal in Vikarabad district.
Her father, K Satyanarayana, reported to the Vikarabad police that on Wednesday, his family, including Jyothi, had attended a wedding in another village. On Thursday, Jyothi informed her father that she had an online exam and left for home.
When the family returned home, they found the door locked from inside and unable to open it. At around 9 am, her father broke open the door and discovered his daughter hanging from the ceiling fan.
In yet another incident, a 23-year-old final-year BSC nursing student allegedly died by suicide late on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Macha Pravalika.
The Warasiguda police said that the deceased fell in love with a person identified as Srujan. Suspecting her character, he allegedly harassed her.
Suicide Prevention Helpline
040-66202000 & 66202001
(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)