HYDRAA chief announces police station, survey team for Ameenpur land encroachments

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected several layouts in the Ameenpur Municipality on Friday in the backdrop of the complaints received from the public on land encroachments.

During his visit to the Ailapuram and Chakrapuri colonies, residents submitted their complaints to the HYDRAA chief and sought justice.

Meanwhile, a heated argument took place between Ranganath and a local advocate when the agency called a meeting with the victims. The lawyer questioned how he could visit Ailapur when the issue was in the court.

The residents alleged that a person named Mukhim had encroached on land they purchased in the 1980s. Addressing concerns, Ranganath assured that court orders would be considered and beneficiaries would be identified transparently. Along with the Survey of India, the HYDRAA Survey team will also survey the encroached lands.

“A transparent survey will be conducted in the presence of all, without any room for misunderstandings,” Ranganath said. He also announced the establishment of a HYDRAA police station and a survey team to verify the encroachments in Ameenpur municipality. “The HYDRAA was set up to protect government lands and public spaces. We will take strict action against violators,” he added.