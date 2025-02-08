HYDRAA removes illegal unipole, hoardings in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: After pulling down several encroachments in water bodies, parks and government lands, the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) removed advertising unipole erected without permission in Shamshabad on Friday.

HYDRAA in coordination with Shamshabad municipal authorities also removed hoardings erected without permission on both sides of the Bangalore National Highway.

“Action will be taken against those who have erected huge hoardings on both sides of roads without obtaining permissions from the concerned authorities and have not paid fees to the government departments,” a release said adding the agency has already held a meeting with peripheral municipality officials on the issue of unipole advertisements.