Learning about the magic of mentalism from Suhani Shah

What is your favourite food here in Hyderabad?

I wouldn’t call myself a foodie, to be honest. Even today, after every show, I’ll just have some Dal Khichdi to wind down my day and it is something safe for my stomach, especially since I travel so much. I don’t want to experiment with different foods that might upset my digestion. But if we’re talking about comfort food — well, I’m a Marwadi, so it’s all about the traditional dishes like Dal Dhokli, Tikha Laddu, Dal Bati and Churma.



If you had to summarise your journey till now in the form of a lyric, poem or a quote, what would it be and why?

I would say ‘every next level in life demands a different you’ , it’s a quote that I really like and because I’ve been doing this for nearly 27 years, and it feels like I’ve lived a whole bunch of different lives. When I think of my childhood, I was living a completely different life, hopping from village to village living a hippie life in our truck. Now, I travel across countries, and it feels incredible. But one thing’s certain — hard work always pays off, and I’ve seen that first hand.

Can you recall the first time you received such an overwhelming applause for your mentalism, and how did you react to that moment?

I’ve been doing magic since I was seven years old, so it’s hard to explain. My first stage show was in 1997, and I had the Chief Minister and the entire ministry and media there. Back then, I didn’t understand what popularity meant, but it just became normal as I grew up and by the time I understood it, I was already comfortable with it. And, performing on stage has always been my life. It’s all I know, and that’s what feels normal to me now.



What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced, and how do you overcome them?

I think it really depends. We’re all vulnerable in our own ways, dealing with personal and professional struggles. I’ve been through my own share, and honestly, failures do lead to success. It might sound like a cliché, but clichés are often true, and that’s just how things go.