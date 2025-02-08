Soak in Odia culture and cuisine at Odisha Food and Craft Mela 2025

Odisha is a state with a history, a rich culture, and an array of traditions. Whether or not you’ve been there before, you have the chance to experience the soul of Odisha at Shilparamam, Madhapur — through the Odisha Food and Craft Mela 2025, which is on until February 9.
Sasmita Mishra, the head coordinator of the mela, said that this is the third such event they’ve held in Hyderabad. “We are trying to promote Odisha’s tourism and culture. There are hidden talents which have so far not been in the limelight — we are trying to bring them out and showcase their craftsmanship. This time, we are bringing 30 weavers and artisans from the interiors of the state,” she explained.
The mela also features Odia cuisine through 30 food stalls. “Odisha has GI tag status for Rasgulla, Chhena Poda, and Dahi Vada. You will get to savour these dishes and more,” she revealed, adding that there is also special focus on crafts, including Sambalpuri, Maniabandha, and Pattachitra from Raghurajpur. Sasmita expressed, “It would be wonderful if everyone could come and show their support for the craftspeople and artisans.”
From Odisha comes a beautiful dance form called Odissi, which is also a big part of this mela, where Saswat Joshi, an international Odissi dancer and choreographer, will perform. “We also have artistes performing the Madia dance, a little-known-about dance form that goes back 200 years. The mela will also see a troop from Mayurbhanj performing an authentic folk and tribal dance,” she concludes.