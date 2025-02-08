Soak in Odia culture and cuisine at Odisha Food and Craft Mela 2025

Sasmita Mishra, the head coordinator of the mela, said that this is the third such event they’ve held in Hyderabad. “We are trying to promote Odisha’s tourism and culture. There are hidden talents which have so far not been in the limelight — we are trying to bring them out and showcase their craftsmanship. This time, we are bringing 30 weavers and artisans from the interiors of the state,” she explained.