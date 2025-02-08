Taste of Bihar at Magadhi food takeover

Flavours from each state bring a unique taste, and the people of Hyderabad relish exploring diverse cuisines. We love introducing our palates to different flavours, experiencing food that makes every moment feel special. As we embark on a culinary journey, let us take you to Bihar and indulge in the rich flavours of Magadhi food at Courtyard by Marriott, Momo Café. With the Magadhi festival continuing until February 8, CE had the opportunity to get a sneak peek into these delightful delicacies.
Our meal began with Singada, a refreshing drink served in an earthen glass. Made with singada extract and coriander, it was the perfect thirst-quencher on a hot day, especially as Hyderabad’s temperatures begin to rise.
From the live counters, we enjoyed Chiduva Mutter Guguni, a chaat dish featuring boiled battana (peas) mixed with chuduva and flavourful toppings. And, of course, no experience is complete without Pani Puri, also known as Gupchup, which was simply outstanding.
The appetizers were an explosion of flavours, featuring Magadhi Mutton Seekh Kabab, Bhojpuri Fish Tikka, Veg Cutlet, Jangli Paneer Tikka, and Aloo Tuk. Each bite was a delight, especially when paired with a refreshing cranberry mocktail.
Moving on to the main course, we savoured Litti Choka, accompanied by Baigan Choka, Aloo Choka, and Tomato Chutney — all prepared fresh at the live counter. The Magadhi Mutton Shorba added a comforting touch to the meal.
Next, we indulged in Champaran Meat, a slow-cooked mutton dish infused with a blend of aromatic spices. The Kathal Biryani and plain rice were a flavourful journey in themselves, complementing the rich spread. We also sampled Bihari Fish Curry & Fry, and Dadan Handi Mutton, each offering a distinct taste of Bihar.
The spread didn’t end there. We explored Dal Pithi, Kathal Ki Sabzi, Kelley Ki Kofta, Bihari Khichdi, Kadho Wadi, and many more regional delicacies from the buffet. The menu, thoughtfully curated by Jr Sous Chef Pranay Reddy and Demi Chef de Partie Diptikanata Panda, was truly unique. Each dish was served with love and carefully explained by the chefs, making this Magadhi experience even more special in Hyderabad.
So why wait? Grab a table and savour the incredible flavours of Magadhi cuisine — you are sure to love every bite!