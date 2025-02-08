Taste of Bihar at Magadhi food takeover

Next, we indulged in Champaran Meat, a slow-cooked mutton dish infused with a blend of aromatic spices. The Kathal Biryani and plain rice were a flavourful journey in themselves, complementing the rich spread. We also sampled Bihari Fish Curry & Fry, and Dadan Handi Mutton, each offering a distinct taste of Bihar.

The spread didn’t end there. We explored Dal Pithi, Kathal Ki Sabzi, Kelley Ki Kofta, Bihari Khichdi, Kadho Wadi, and many more regional delicacies from the buffet. The menu, thoughtfully curated by Jr Sous Chef Pranay Reddy and Demi Chef de Partie Diptikanata Panda, was truly unique. Each dish was served with love and carefully explained by the chefs, making this Magadhi experience even more special in Hyderabad.



