Telangana CM Revanth Reddy orders DPR for cable bridge on Mir Alam Tank within 90 days

The chief minister ordered officials to ensure that the construction was completed within 30 months.
CM A Revanth Reddy at a meeting with senior MAUD and GHMC officials
CM A Revanth Reddy at a meeting with senior MAUD and GHMC officials
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a cable bridge on Mir Alam Tank within 90 days. On Saturday, he held a meeting with the officials of the MAUD department and GHMC on various developmental works.

During the meeting, the officials submitted three proposals for constructing the bridge. The chief minister ordered them to ensure that the construction was completed within 30 months.

Apart from giving suggestions on road widening in Hyderabad, Revanth instructed the officials to carry out a study on the ongoing construction of flyovers in the city. He also ordered them to prepare a comprehensive report on the widening of roads.

