Vijaya College student to receive three gold medals at JNTU convocation

NIZAMABAD : A student of Vijaya College of Pharmacy, Bobbili Sharanya, will receive three golden medals at the upcoming 13th JNTU Convocation. The college management announced the news to the media on Saturday.

Sharanya, who earned medals in three categories, was recognised as the best B Pharma student. She achieved the first rank in pharmacy among other students at the JNTU-affiliated colleges, receiving both the Shadan Gold Medal and the Dr Andhra Naidu Gold Medal.

Vijaya College chairman K Narendar Reddy, along with secretary Dr Amrutha Latha and principal Suresh, appreciated and congratulated Sharanya on her remarkable achievements.