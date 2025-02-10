Hyderabad

Filing of nominations for GHMC standing committee from February 10

In the last four elections, BRS and AIMIM, with their majority, had an understanding to share eight and seven seats, respectively.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The nomination process for electing 15 standing committee members of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will begin on Monday. The civic body has made arrangements to receive nominations from corporators between 11 am and 3 pm until February 17 at the additional commissioner (elections) office, GHMC headquarters, Lower Tank Bund Road. Polling will take place on February 25.

Unlike the previous four unanimous standing committee elections, this year’s contest may see surprises, as many corporators from BRS and a few from BJP, including Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, have joined Congress. Their defection has shifted the political dynamics, raising the possibility of cross-voting.

In the last four elections, BRS and AIMIM, with their majority, had an understanding to share eight and seven seats, respectively.

With the standing committee’s one-year term ending, Congress and BJP are likely to field candidates, banking on cross-voting. The electorate consists of 146 out of 150 GHMC corporators.

Key dates

  •  Nominations: February 10-17 (11 am - 3 pm)

  •  List of nominations: February 17

  •  Scrutiny: February 18

  •  Valid nominations list: February 18

  •  Withdrawal deadline: February 21 (by 3 pm)

  •  Final candidate list: February 21 (after 3 pm)

  •  Polling: February 25 (10 am - 3 pm) at GHMC head office

  •  Counting & results: February 25 (after 3 pm)

  •  Results will be announced on the same day after counting

GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
nomination filing

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com