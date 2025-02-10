Filing of nominations for GHMC standing committee from February 10

HYDERABAD: The nomination process for electing 15 standing committee members of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will begin on Monday. The civic body has made arrangements to receive nominations from corporators between 11 am and 3 pm until February 17 at the additional commissioner (elections) office, GHMC headquarters, Lower Tank Bund Road. Polling will take place on February 25.

Unlike the previous four unanimous standing committee elections, this year’s contest may see surprises, as many corporators from BRS and a few from BJP, including Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, have joined Congress. Their defection has shifted the political dynamics, raising the possibility of cross-voting.

In the last four elections, BRS and AIMIM, with their majority, had an understanding to share eight and seven seats, respectively.

With the standing committee’s one-year term ending, Congress and BJP are likely to field candidates, banking on cross-voting. The electorate consists of 146 out of 150 GHMC corporators.

Key dates