HYDERABAD: Processing and scientific disposal of around 8,000 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) have become a challenging task for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) due to insufficient availability of dumpyards in the city.

There is only one dumpyard - at Jawaharnagar. It has reached its saturation point and the GHMC is in the process of establishing three more for which sites have been identified.

After Delhi, Hyderabad is the second-highest generator of MSW among all major Indian cities. Its per capita waste generation is about 0.5–1 kilograms per day and this has increased significantly over the past few years. Delhi generates around 11,000 tonnes of MSW per day, while Hyderabad accounts for 8,000 tonnes per day.

Greater Mumbai generates 6,000–6,500 tonnes followed by Bengaluru (5,800–6,000 tonnes), Chennai (5,000–5,500 tonnes), Kolkata (4,500–5,000 tonnes), Ahmedabad (4,500 tonnes) and Indore (1,100–1,200 tonnes).

The upcoming state-of-the-art MSW processing facility at Pyaranagar in Gummadidala mandal of Sangareddy district is facing resistance from some political parties, creating impediments to the GHMC’s efforts to reduce the burden on Jawaharnagar.

The civic body wants to dispose of 25 percent of MSW, i.e., 2,000 tonnes per day, at the Pyaranagar facility for which it has started ground work after obtaining necessary permissions from various government departments. The facility will be operated in bunkers to reduce atmospheric pollution.

New dumpyards have become indispensable in view of increasing garbage in the city for the past few years. Year-wise garbage generation per day is as follows (in tonnes): 2018–19 (5,300), 2019–20 (5,800), 2020–21 (5,700), 2021–22 (6,300), 2022–23 (7,000), 2023–24 (7,500) and 2024–25 (8,000).

About 60–70 percent of the 8,000 tonnes of MSW generated in Greater Hyderabad is used for generating electricity at the city’s lone dumpyard at Jawaharnagar. It has a 24 MW power plant and another of the same capacity is also ready. However, the facility is unable to process the entire quantity due to which trash piles up inside, leading to unbearable stench and pollution.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a review meeting last year, had asked the officials to set up four new dumpyards away from residential areas on four sides of Hyderabad. He suggested that the officials establish garbage recycling plants to generate 15 MW of power in coordination with TGSPDCL.