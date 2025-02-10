One held for attack on Chilkur Balaji temple head priest

HYDERABAD: The head priest of the Chilkur Balaji temple was allegedly attacked by a group of around 20 people on Friday morning. Following a complaint by the victim, CS Rangarajan, on Saturday, Moinabad police arrested one of the accused, Veera Raghava Reddy, and remanded him.

In his complaint, Rangarajan stated that around 8 am on February 7, nearly 20 persons, including women, forcibly entered his private quarters behind the temple. They confronted him and physically assaulted him, striking his face and body.

He alleged that the group was led by a man claiming to be the incarnation of Mukkanti (Lord Shiva), who identified himself as Veera Raghava Reddy. Rangarajan said Veera attacked him first, followed by three to four followers. The attackers recorded the entire incident on mobile phones.

The chief priest further stated that the assailants threatened him with dire consequences if he did not comply with their demands. They warned that if he refused to cooperate, they would abduct him and that the consequences would be severe. He was allegedly pressured to recruit people for their “Sainyam” and provide financial support for their activities. Every time Rangarajan attempted to speak, they silenced him with further assaults, insisting that he only listen.

Rangarajan also mentioned that his followers conducted a background check on Veera and discovered several videos on social media where he claimed he could go to any extent, even taking lives if necessary.

The police have launched an investigation and are tracking down the remaining suspects.