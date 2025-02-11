An Italian’s Indian ‘Odissi’: Dr Ileana Citaristi’s remarkable journey

What inspired you to pursue dance in the first place and why Odissi?

As a theatre actress in Italy, I was searching for a form of body language in theatre. When I saw a Kathakali performance, I realised that in India, there was a full-fledged grammar of body expressions which conveyed so much. Initially, I planned to learn a little bit of this grammar just to apply it to my theatre. That’s how it started. I came to Kerala to learn Kathakali for three months under Guru Krishnan Namboodiri. During that time, my guru mentioned Odissi.

In 1979, I returned to learn a bit of Odissi as well, thinking I’d split my time — six months for Kathakali and six for Odissi. But once I started learning Odissi under Guru Padma Vibhushan Kelucharan Mohapatra, I never went back. I didn’t continue with theatre or Kathakali; I became completely immersed in Odissi. Later, I also explored Mayurbhanj Chhau under Guru Hari Nayak. I became totally engrossed in what I was doing, and I stayed.



Classical dance is vast and not everyone can master it. When you started learning, what challenges did you face?

There were many challenges. It was a different culture with various languages, gestures, and meanings. To learn the dance, I had to understand the philosophy, literature, and music connected to it. It wasn’t just about learning movements — it was about acquiring knowledge of an entire culture. It was a journey of continuous learning that hasn’t ended.