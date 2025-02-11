Celebrating art and culture with Arpita Chatterjee

For theatre personality Arpita Chatterjee, Hyderabad has always felt like a second home, and she brought a piece of her heart to the city — she performed My Name is Jaan, a solo musical that beautifully brought the legendary dancer and singer Gauhar Jaan to life. The performance was part of cultural platform Chowrangee’s inaugural event ‘Raag-o-Rang’ at Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City. In a candid conversation with CE, Arpita shared her insights on stage acting, her connection to Hyderabad, and more.

Excerpts

How did you feel about performing in Hyderabad?

I’ve been visiting Hyderabad for years and it is one of my absolute favourites. I stay in Noida for work, but it’s not my favourite — it’s where life has placed me. Hyderabad, though, is something else. It’s vibrant, full of energy, and quickly becoming the next big tech hub. The city has this young, dynamic vibe, with many bright, ambitious people shaping its future. I was extremely excited and happy to bring My Name is Jaan here for the first time.

What inspired you to get into stage acting?

This is my second time performing on stage and it feels just as magical as the first. When I performed for the first time, it felt amazing. There’s something about the stage that’s so raw and honest. I’ve been in films for over two decades and worked as a producer, but nothing compares to performing live. There’s no ‘cut’ here — what you do at that moment is final and the audience sees it exactly as it is. That’s what makes it so honest. Their reactions are immediate and real — whether they’re clapping with excitement or showing they’re not interested, it’s all out there. That unfiltered connection is what I love, and it’s why I know I’ll always be tied to the stage.