Raftaar: Mistakes are the only things that make you learn

But truly, none of that matters to Raftaar, who has been in love with music ever since he first watched Saathiya, a movie with AR Rahman’s music. “I heard a song in that movie and went to my parents and asked them to buy a keyboard for me so I could play the same song. But it was too expensive,” he says. However, this did not deter him. “There was this friend of mine; though he did not own a keyboard, he had a computer on which I could listen to many songs. So, you have to find your ways and it has to be fun. If you don’t go through some hard times, what story will you have to tell? It is not about the end goal, it is about the journey. That journey is your story,” he shares.

But for someone whose whole life is about making music, you may wonder which song is his favourite. “The songs that artistes make are like babies for them. All my songs are my babies, so I cannot pick just one. My best work is yet to come. I always believe that I need to put something out there that I am recognised for,” he expresses.