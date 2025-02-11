Telangana Photography Society's Galleria 2025 exhibit captures imaginations and hearts

Aperture, shutter speed, and ISO are the holy trinity for any photographer, who juggles these elements for that one ‘perfect’ shot. Yet, the magic often lies beyond the technicalities — two photographers can click a picture of the same thing from the same spot and still capture entirely distinct frames. The secret? Perspective. Sometimes, it’s the way you see something, not just the way you shoot that something. Bringing together all these perspectives — in genres like nature, portraits, travel, food, and everything in between — is Galleria 2025, the annual photography exhibition organised by the Telangana Photography Society.
On until 6 pm today, it is supported by Chitramayee, State Gallery of Art, and has made a grand comeback after almost five years, marking its first post-pandemic edition. The exhibition exclusively features works by members of the Telangana Photography Society (TPS). Out of 700+ entries which include genres like wildlife, landscape, travel, street, portrait, fashion, and fine art photography, around 130 photographs were handpicked — including captivating works by Krishna Kalagara, Satyaprasad Yachendra, P Jitender Hari and many more. “We got internal and external judges to handpick the photographs,” explains TPS secretary Prashant Manchikant, who also took part in the exhibition.
The frames on display capture stories from every corner of the globe. We marvelled at the photographs clicked by Satyaprasad Yachendra, who exclusively captures the mesmerising beauty of the Himalayas. Aruna Chandaraju, an independent journalist, photographer, translator, and author of Forgotten Composers, also displayed three photographs, each representing a different genre.
The first is a landscape from the breathtaking Solden region of Austria, where the Alps make for a stunning backdrop. “I was admiring the scenery when I noticed a family, took their photograph, and later introduced myself to them. They loved the picture and graciously gave me permission to use it,” she expresses.
Another one is Temple Transplanted! — it is a great photo of the Egyptian Temple of Debod in Madrid, Spain, dating back to the 2nd century BC. There’s a fascinating story behind it. Egypt gifted this heritage structure to Spain as a gesture of gratitude for their help in constructing a dam over the Nile River. Spain ended up dismantling and rebuilding it in Madrid, where it is now a major tourist attraction.
“My third photograph captures young dancers preparing for a performance at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad,” she says, with a deep passion in her eyes for her work.
Aruna’s photos have been exhibited in 20 group shows across India. She adds, “It’s an honour to showcase my work alongside professional photographers and national and international award winners. As a photographer, I rely more on imagination and creativity than technology. I mostly use small cameras, stick to auto mode, and have never touched Photoshop. Photography isn’t just my passion — it’s a necessity. As an independent journalist, I need to provide the right images for my stories.”
Apart from the exhibition, the event also offered an engaging lineup of presentations and workshops led by acclaimed specialist photographers. These sessions provided a deep dive into their craft, experiences, and what photography truly meant to them. Great names such as Anil Risal Singh, H Satish, KV Saravana Kumar, Jayanth Sharma, Prashant Manchikanti, and Gurinder Osan inspired both budding and seasoned photographers alike.
What an invigorating and unique experience…it almost inspires one to pick up a camera and head out to soak in the realm of photography!