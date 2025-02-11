Telangana Photography Society's Galleria 2025 exhibit captures imaginations and hearts

Another one is Temple Transplanted! — it is a great photo of the Egyptian Temple of Debod in Madrid, Spain, dating back to the 2nd century BC. There’s a fascinating story behind it. Egypt gifted this heritage structure to Spain as a gesture of gratitude for their help in constructing a dam over the Nile River. Spain ended up dismantling and rebuilding it in Madrid, where it is now a major tourist attraction.

“My third photograph captures young dancers preparing for a performance at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad,” she says, with a deep passion in her eyes for her work.

Aruna’s photos have been exhibited in 20 group shows across India. She adds, “It’s an honour to showcase my work alongside professional photographers and national and international award winners. As a photographer, I rely more on imagination and creativity than technology. I mostly use small cameras, stick to auto mode, and have never touched Photoshop. Photography isn’t just my passion — it’s a necessity. As an independent journalist, I need to provide the right images for my stories.”

Apart from the exhibition, the event also offered an engaging lineup of presentations and workshops led by acclaimed specialist photographers. These sessions provided a deep dive into their craft, experiences, and what photography truly meant to them. Great names such as Anil Risal Singh, H Satish, KV Saravana Kumar, Jayanth Sharma, Prashant Manchikanti, and Gurinder Osan inspired both budding and seasoned photographers alike.

What an invigorating and unique experience…it almost inspires one to pick up a camera and head out to soak in the realm of photography!