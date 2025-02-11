The Green Bliss Holiday Home: Getting away never felt so good

There is a sweet backstory to The Green Bliss Holiday Home. When Vyshali was little, she would come to this house with her family for a getaway of sorts. “Back then, it was just trees all around. My father decided to turn it into a holiday home and host visitors for a short holiday,” she recalled.

Vyshali smiled as she revealed with nostalgia, “Although I didn’t like travelling so far as a child, when we’d reach, the mood would change. My brother and I would enjoy the peaceful atmosphere here. In fact, this is why we named it The Green Bliss Holiday Home.”