The Green Bliss Holiday Home: Getting away never felt so good
Holidays — who doesn’t love taking them? They can be fun, calming, and rejuvenating, especially if you spend time with your loved ones. Add to this a wonderful location, and you’ve got yourself a perfect holiday. Around 70 kilometres away from the city, The Green Bliss Holiday Home in Kadthal is the definition of a perfect holiday home. Surrounded by lush greenery, the dreamy farm house was built by Ramana Somanchi and is taken care of by Vyshali Somachi and Karthik Anand Rupula. CE savoured a day at the holiday home and enjoyed the scenery, food, and more.
The holiday home was a sight for sore eyes — as we entered, we noticed how neatly maintained the lawn was, with beautiful flowers gracefully lining the sides. Walking inside, we felt immediately at home; Vyshali and Karthik have taken special efforts to design a luxurious yet homely space. There are four rooms — uniquely named Breeze, Rise, Shade, and Nest — which are clean and aesthetic. Their passion and love for nature are evident in every nook and corner of the holiday home. But what is a holiday home without a refreshing swim in the pool, perfect to battle the scorching summer? This homely space includes a large pool, which is great for spending time and indulging in long conversations with friends.
There is a sweet backstory to The Green Bliss Holiday Home. When Vyshali was little, she would come to this house with her family for a getaway of sorts. “Back then, it was just trees all around. My father decided to turn it into a holiday home and host visitors for a short holiday,” she recalled.
Vyshali smiled as she revealed with nostalgia, “Although I didn’t like travelling so far as a child, when we’d reach, the mood would change. My brother and I would enjoy the peaceful atmosphere here. In fact, this is why we named it The Green Bliss Holiday Home.”
Vyshali explained that the place can accommodate 14 people, and extra mattresses are available if needed.
“None of the farmhouses in the city provide food but here, we have a cook who whips up great dishes, including a complimentary breakfast. You can host corporate events, family get-togethers, and other celebrations too. We have a high quality speaker too, which is perfect for playing music,” she added.
The food was divine and we felt like we were eating the food prepared by our mothers and grandmothers. The beauty of this place isn’t just that it is beautiful — the kindness, warmth and welcoming nature of everyone is what makes this place worth the stay.
If you want to make a booking, you can contact them on Instagram — the handle is @thegreenblissholidayhome.
Indeed, this loving family has put in great efforts to make The Green Bliss Holiday Home a place where you can make memories to cherish for a lifetime.