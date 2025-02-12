Coping with PCOS-related mental health struggles

For many women, being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) means dealing with irregular periods, sudden weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth. But what often goes unnoticed — and unspoken about — is the emotional toll it takes. Like the mood swings, self-doubt, anxiety, and creeping sadness that doesn’t seem to have a reason. PCOS isn’t just about hormones; it’s about how those hormones can make a person feel — about themselves, about their place in the world, and their future.

“PCOS is a disorder characterised by excessive androgen levels, irregular periods, and hormonal disturbances. The disturbance in androgen levels can result in excessive hair, potentially causing mental health issues including anxiety and depression,” explains Radhika Acharya, consultant clinical/rehabilitation psychologist at Deccan and Medicover hospitals.

A lot of women with PCOS find themselves struggling with body image issues.