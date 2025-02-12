Coping with PCOS-related mental health struggles

For many women, being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) means dealing with irregular periods, sudden weight gain, acne, and excessive hair growth. But what often goes unnoticed — and unspoken about — is the emotional toll it takes. Like the mood swings, self-doubt, anxiety, and creeping sadness that doesn’t seem to have a reason. PCOS isn’t just about hormones; it’s about how those hormones can make a person feel — about themselves, about their place in the world, and their future.
“PCOS is a disorder characterised by excessive androgen levels, irregular periods, and hormonal disturbances. The disturbance in androgen levels can result in excessive hair, potentially causing mental health issues including anxiety and depression,” explains Radhika Acharya, consultant clinical/rehabilitation psychologist at Deccan and Medicover hospitals.
A lot of women with PCOS find themselves struggling with body image issues.
A lot of women with PCOS find themselves struggling with body image issues. The sudden changes in their body — hair appearing in places it wasn’t present before, weight that won’t go away no matter how much they diet, and acne that makes them not want to step out of the house — can be overwhelming.
“Self-image concerns, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD), and bipolar disorder are also observed. Some women face eating and sleep-related disorders, especially due to the excessive hair growth,” the psychologist adds.
Dr Kranthi Shilpa, consultant gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills, explains that the syndrome causes an imbalance in hormones, resulting in high levels of male hormones and disrupted estrogen and progesterone levels. These changes can affect chemicals like serotonin and dopamine that control mood, leading to mood swings, anxiety, and depression. These issues may be worse during the menstrual cycle.
If you have PCOS, there may be some early signs pointing to mental health issues. “Persistent sadness, mood swings, irritability, sleep issues, and low self-esteem are signs. Struggles with body image, changes in appetite, and social withdrawal may also indicate that PCOS is affecting your mental well-being,” says Dr Kranthi.
While PCOS-related mental health struggles can make one feel isolated, there are ways to manage them. The gynaecologist states that early detection, lifestyle changes, and medical help can improve mental health and overall well-being. Dr Radhika agrees, adding, “Lifestyle changes such as weight management, regular exercise, stress control, and good sleep are essential for improving mental health and effectively managing PCOS.”
Another aspect is food, which plays a major role in mental health than people realise.
Dr Kranthi notes that eating a balanced diet with fibre, lean proteins, and healthy fats can stabilise blood sugar, reduce insulin resistance and improve mood. Regular exercise, including strength training and cardio, improves insulin sensitivity and boosts mood. Yoga, meditation, and other stress-relieving practices can help manage anxiety too.
While lifestyle changes are helpful to a great extent, some cases may require the expertise of a licensed clinical psychologist to help manage mental health issues like BDD, OCD, anxiety, and depression. “Evidence-based treatment methods, such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and psychotherapy techniques, can help one overcome these mental health issues and aid in effective PCOS management,” Radhika explains.
Living with PCOS can feel like carrying a weight that no one else can see.
The physical symptoms are exhausting enough but the emotional struggles — the ones that keep women up at night, questioning their worth, their future, and their identity — are just as real. And they deserve to be acknowledged. Seeking help isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a step towards taking control. Because PCOS isn’t just about treating symptoms — it’s about learning to live with them in a way that doesn’t take away from who you are.