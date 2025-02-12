HMDA evicts remaining shop allottees from Saroornagar complex over safety concerns

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials, accompanied by a large number of police personnel, on Tuesday evicted all the remaining shop allottees from the Saroornagar commercial complex, citing the dilapidated condition of the structure.

Of the 32 shops in the complex, 16 had already been vacated, while the remaining occupants had been adamant against leaving. HMDA officials told TNIE that the complex, built in 1981, had been leased to various businessmen, but the term of the lease ended in 2008. The structure was unsafe due to its poor condition and posed a risk to occupants and the public, the officials said.

Eviction notices were issued by the HMDA, after which some allottees approached the Telangana High Court. However, in accordance with the court’s directives and the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, the Estate Officer of HMDA issued eviction orders. Despite multiple rounds of counselling, the occupants did not vacate voluntarily, forcing the HMDA to proceed with the eviction.