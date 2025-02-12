Ink meets imagination at 'One World' art exhibition

The walls pulse with stories etched by printmakers from across the globe at Ek Chitra Art Studio in Madhapur. The exhibition titled 'One World' is more than just the aesthetics of ink and paper. Aligning with the theme 'Imprinting Justice', this display attempts to transform traditional printmaking into a medium of advocacy and artistic expression. This visually compelling showcase was led by Rajesh Pullarwar, Mumbai-based artist and founder-director of IPEP India, which is a platform dedicated to uniting printmakers worldwide.

Curated by Nepalese multimedia artist Manish Lal Shrestha and thoughtfully organised by Annapurna Madipadiga and Padma Reddy, the exhibition presents the works of 37 printmakers from various countries. Through techniques like serigraphy, aquatint, etching, and linocut, these artists crafted narratives that challenged, inspired, and united. The result was an artistic symphony that echoed humanity’s shared experiences, cultural reflections, and calls for justice.