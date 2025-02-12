Ink meets imagination at 'One World' art exhibition

The walls pulse with stories etched by printmakers from across the globe at Ek Chitra Art Studio in Madhapur. The exhibition titled 'One World' is more than just the aesthetics of ink and paper. Aligning with the theme 'Imprinting Justice', this display attempts to transform traditional printmaking into a medium of advocacy and artistic expression. This visually compelling showcase was led by Rajesh Pullarwar, Mumbai-based artist and founder-director of IPEP India, which is a platform dedicated to uniting printmakers worldwide.
Curated by Nepalese multimedia artist Manish Lal Shrestha and thoughtfully organised by Annapurna Madipadiga and Padma Reddy, the exhibition presents the works of 37 printmakers from various countries. Through techniques like serigraphy, aquatint, etching, and linocut, these artists crafted narratives that challenged, inspired, and united. The result was an artistic symphony that echoed humanity’s shared experiences, cultural reflections, and calls for justice.
Every print held a story in this exhibition — for instance, Anita Jung from the USA used a delicate net motif in her screenprint to symbolise the fragile and often wounded state of the world. Nepalese artist Bidhata KC captured the cosmic connection between humanity and nature through aquatint prints inspired by Kathmandu’s temple architecture. Lionel Bras from France highlighted the ecological decline of Mediterranean corals, offering a haunting reminder of environmental vulnerability.
Indian artists such as Archna Sinha critiqued societal divisions based on caste and religion through her serigraphy works, advocating for unity and equality. Meanwhile, UK-based Asma Hashmi’s serene piece 'Moon Shadow' meditated on humanity’s intertwined relationship with the natural world. Tying different mediums and stories, this exhibition was a celebration of artistry that extended beyond aesthetics.
“It was an interesting exhibition with 37 artists contributing just for the love of the printmaking medium. There is absolutely no money involved,” shared Padma Reddy, one of the passionate organisers.
Launched in 2013, IPEP India has built a network of over 375 artists from 49 countries, organising more than 115 exhibitions worldwide. It fosters cultural exchange through the barter and exhibition of prints, making art accessible while amplifying voices advocating for change.
At 'One World', the echoes of ink on paper became a vivid reminder that art can be a transformative force for good.