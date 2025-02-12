Mohana Krishna Indraganti: I enjoy making films about real life and real people

We know Mohana Krishna Indraganti as a great film director who has contributed films like Ashta Chamma, Sammohanam, and Gentleman. How did your journey in cinema begin?

Before my filmmaking journey began, I was a journalist and a documentary writer and filmmaker for a while. I contributed to a documentary series called Mahandhra in 1997. I earned my Master’s degree in Filmmaking from York University in Toronto, Canada, and returned in 2001. In 2004, I made my first film, Grahanam, based on Gudipati Venkatachalam’s short story Doshagunam. The film won the National Film Award for Best First Film of a Director. After Grahanam, I continued making films, including my recent film Sarang Pani Jatakam, which is about to be released. So far, I have made 12 films. It’s been an enriching and fulfilling journey, and I look forward to creating more interesting films.