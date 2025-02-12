Telangana IT Minister Sridhar unveils vision for GVCs to transform Hyderabad into tech hub

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced the introduction of Global Value Centres (GVCs), a groundbreaking initiative to elevate Hyderabad from a back-office powerhouse to a leader in global technology and innovation. The move is an upgrade from the current Global Capability Centres (GCCs) model.

“For years, Hyderabad has been the engine room for GCCs, powering global enterprises with technology and business operations. Now, we are shifting gears—from GCCs to GVCs. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a tectonic shift. We’re moving beyond service delivery to pioneering innovation, beyond execution to reshaping the future. Hyderabad is no longer just a cog in the global tech wheel—it is becoming the fulcrum of technology transformation. GVCs will make Telangana indispensable in the global value chain, driving disruptive IP creation, deep-tech research, and high-impact product development,” said minister Sridhar Babu during his address at the 32nd National Summit & Awards of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).

According to the IT department, Hyderabad is already home to over 1,500 global tech firms, 1.5 million IT professionals, and 300,000 AI engineers, ranking it among the top five global outsourcing destinations and the fastest-growing GCC hub.

As Telangana focuses on AI-driven governance, semiconductor breakthroughs, and deep-tech skilling, the transition from GCCs to GVCs is expected to open the doors for massive global investments. This transition will further solidify Hyderabad’s position at the heart of the digital revolution.