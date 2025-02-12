Understanding lipstick psychology

Have you ever picked up a lipstick and thought, ‘This is so me’? It turns out that there’s a reason for that. The shades we wear aren’t just about colour — they say something about who we are, how we feel, and even how we want to be seen by the world.

“Lipstick is more than just a cosmetic; it’s a powerful form of self-expression. The shade you choose can reveal subtle aspects of your personality, mood, and even your approach to life,” says makeup artist Rihanna Rawlani. That’s why some people naturally gravitate toward fiery reds while others feel at home in soft pinks or deep plums.