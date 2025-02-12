War photojournalist Nicole Tung: I don’t see myself as a woman in a war zone

Excerpts

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

It’s a very interesting city! There’s a part of Hyderabad that is very cultural and there is another that is very tech-oriented — a great blend of history and modernity. It’s a great place to photograph too, especially Old City.

How did you get interested in war photojournalism?

When I was younger, I would use my grandfather’s Leica camera to take pictures of abandoned houses and the booming underground music scene in Hong Kong. But I was always interested in understanding how neighbours can turn on each other; decoding the social, political, and religious nuances within communities is fundamental to figuring out how conflicts can be resolved or in some cases, how conflicts cannot be resolved. In fact, I have always been drawn to the history and culture of the Middle East. Growing up in Hong Kong, I saw the 24/7 news coverage in Afghanistan and Iraq post 9/11 and a part of me wanted to get a better understanding of that region and what people were fighting for. And well, it has been quite a journey since then.