War photojournalist Nicole Tung: I don’t see myself as a woman in a war zone

As she spoke to us about her journey of being a photojournalist in war zones across the world — showing us pictures of loss, love, uncertainty, and hope — we sat back and listened with awe in our eyes and admiration in our hearts. It must take an indescribable strength to witness something as gut-wrenchingly terrible as war. But the sense of calm in Nicole Tung’s voice and her unshakeable confidence inspired every single one of us at the Indian Photo Festival in the State Gallery of Art. The war photojournalist gave CE an exclusive peek into her journey, perspectives on war, and more.
Excerpts
What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?
It’s a very interesting city! There’s a part of Hyderabad that is very cultural and there is another that is very tech-oriented — a great blend of history and modernity. It’s a great place to photograph too, especially Old City.
How did you get interested in war photojournalism?
When I was younger, I would use my grandfather’s Leica camera to take pictures of abandoned houses and the booming underground music scene in Hong Kong. But I was always interested in understanding how neighbours can turn on each other; decoding the social, political, and religious nuances within communities is fundamental to figuring out how conflicts can be resolved or in some cases, how conflicts cannot be resolved. In fact, I have always been drawn to the history and culture of the Middle East. Growing up in Hong Kong, I saw the 24/7 news coverage in Afghanistan and Iraq post 9/11 and a part of me wanted to get a better understanding of that region and what people were fighting for. And well, it has been quite a journey since then.
You have extensively covered conflicts in Libya and Syria, the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the European refugee crisis, and the Ukraine war. How has this affected you and your idea of the world around you?
You do feel helpless in a lot of ways. But I recognise the injustice of it all and acknowledge the privilege that I have. It is very easy to feel depressed and negative after witnessing terrible conflicts. But I know that I have the choice to be there, that I have chosen to document these situations because I feel like documenting them — not just for the sake of history but because the photos have an inherent importance of informing people.
Do you ever grapple with the guilt of not being able to help the people in front of you?
A photojournalist is there to serve a function, which is to inform and document. Now, obviously, images can’t stop wars and that’s just a reality you have to live with. This may sound idealistic, but even if you can’t physically help someone in that moment, you hope the images will bring about some change. You do what you can and learn to live with the guilt, knowing that your intentions are in the right place and the part you play in the whole situation is really small.
How has your experience been as a woman in war zones?
It’s not something I consciously think about — I just go out there and do my job. Yes, I am treated differently as a woman and as a foreigner in conservative societies. People are often shocked in such places; they are not used to seeing a woman in such a role. But for the most part, people have been friendly and hospitable. I don’t go around thinking that well, I’m a woman in a war zone. What matters is how you carry yourself and stay aware of your surroundings. I’m not there as a female journalist but just a journalist
What has being a photojournalist taught you about life?
That it shouldn’t be taken for granted. People can lose their loved ones and material things in an instant, so it is important to appreciate those who come into your life.